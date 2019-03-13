Parents Blame School Cell Tower for Child Cancer Cases, As Radiation Expert Warns 'Absolutely Dangerous’

A radiation expert has warned a cell phone tower near an elementary school in California may be responsible for at least four students developing cancer.

EMF safety specialist Eric Windheim recently told CBS Sacramento radiation emitted from the cell tower located near Weston elementary in Ripon, in addition to wireless frequencies, were likely behind the child cancer cases.

“I wouldn’t send my kids there at all, it absolutely is dangerous,” Windheim told CBS. “Children are still developing and their cells are still being divided. It’s the worst possible time in their life to be exposed.”

Windheim stressed wireless frequencies transmitted by the tower are powerful enough to reach up to 30 miles.

The electromagnetic radiation specialist’s analysis comes as parents are demanding the removal of the tower located on school property after suspecting it is behind multiple cancer cases, which have affected four students and three teachers.

“We had a doctor tell us that it’s 100 percent environmental, the kind of tumor that he has,” said parent Monica Ferrulli, whose son Mason relapsed last year after developing cancer in 2016.

Another parent, Joe Prime, described his son Kyle’s development of kidney cancer in 2016 as “one of the hardest things I’ve been through.”

“It just seems like coincidence is no longer a reason for all this illness,” Prime told CBS.

Parent Richard Rex described finding his 11-year-old son’s cancer after noticing a bump on his abdomen, which doctors discovered was a tumor that had wrapped around his liver.

“It is a terrible thing,” Rex said. “How many children with cancer will it take?”

The parents hired Windheim after tests conducted by the school concluded there was no danger from the cell tower and that radiation emitted was well below national standards.

But at a Ripon Unified School District (RUSD) meeting Monday, attended by over 200 parents, Ferrulli countered that the district cited an old American Cancer Society study, and claimed RUSD was in “denial” over the new cases.

The Ripon Unified School District said it’s talking with a telecommunications company about moving a cellular phone tower from Weston Elementary School because parents suspect it causes cancer. https://t.co/pDEVAZpGKc — The Sacramento Bee (@sacbee_news) March 12, 2019

While there are several towers located throughout the neighborhood, only one particular tower near the school has been deemed problematic.

Parents claim the district gets a $2,000 kickback per month to have the tower located at the school, however an RUSD statement notes they only receive a “negligible amount of revenue,” according to The Modesto Bee.

Additionally RUSD said they have no “out clause” in their 25-year lease agreement with tower owner Sprint, and that both parties must agree to relocate the tower before it can happen.

A statement from Sprint representative Adrienne Norton appeared to indicate the company was willing to negotiate a tower relocation.

“When it comes to the deployment of network infrastructure, we always strive to achieve a win/win process with local municipalities and residents,” an email from Norton said, according to the Bee. “We have been working with the community in Ripon to address their concerns.”

Meanwhile, parents have vowed to keep fighting to have the tower removed or relocated.

“Kids shouldn’t be guinea pigs and we shouldn’t be taking chances with the children’s lives,” Prime says.

“It’s a real disappointment that it’s taking moms of sick children and dads of sick children to come out and say something needs to be done.”