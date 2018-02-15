Parents Lose Custody of Daughter After Refusing to Support Her "Transition" to Male

Image Credits: Joe Gratz, Flickr.

Ohio government authorities forced parents to give up legal custody of their daughter after the mother and father said they opposed the girl’s decision to identify as a ‘boy’ and transition to being ‘male.’

The Hamilton County Job and Family Services took legal custody of the teenage girl, 17, who, according to court records, suffers from gender dysphoria. The teen is currently living with her maternal grandparents. The girl’s name and the names of her parents are under court seal.

The minor was diagnosed with depression, anxiety, and gender dysphoria after being hospitalized in 2016. Doctors decided that because she wants to identify as a male, she should be given testosterone and sex “change” drugs.

Read more


Related Articles

Acosta Shouts Gun Question After Solemn Trump Speech

Acosta Shouts Gun Question After Solemn Trump Speech

Hot News
Comments
Ryan: Don't Roll Florida School Shooting Conversation into 'taking away citizens' rights'

Ryan: Don’t Roll Florida School Shooting Conversation into ‘taking away citizens’ rights’

Hot News
Comments

Man Sued Over Yelp Review Criticizing Law Firm

Hot News
Comments

Liberals undermine #MeToo with partisan attacks

Hot News
Comments

YouTube Called ‘Racist’ For Tweeting ‘Subscribe To Black Creators’ On Valentines Day

Hot News
Comments

Comments