Parents Lose Custody of Daughter for Opposing Transgender Medical Treatments

Parents of a 17-year-old girl lost custody of their daughter for opposing her wish for transgender medical treatments.

Judge Sylvia Sieve Hendon of Hamilton County, Ohio has allowed the girl to be taken into the custody of her grandparents – who support her medical transition – allowing them to make decisions that will further along her physical transition to the opposite sex.

According to CNN, Hendon ordered that the family’s names not be released.

The parents reportedly continued to call their daughter by her given name, rather than a male name, and refused to consent to hormone treatments that were recommended by her medical team. The girl claimed she became suicidal as a result of her parents’ refusal to accept that she wanted to transition to a male.

“We think the grandparents are the ones who have an open mind and will … make this sort of decision best for the child,” said attorney Paul Hunt, who represents the court-appointed guardian ad litem. “The parents have clearly indicated that they’re not open to it.”

