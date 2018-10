Several parents are outraged after a drag queen spoke to their children during Rocky Top Middle School’s career day. Now the principal is apologizing for not notifying parents ahead of time.

A police officer, an architect and a drag queen — a broad range of jobs on career day, but parents say one of them has no business inside a school.

“I was pretty appalled. I was pretty surprised. It was a shock because no one was notified,” parent Jen Payer said.

Read more