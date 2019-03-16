Parents Outraged Over ‘Drag Queen Story Time’ Hosted By Convicted Child Rapist in Houston

Schools are hosting drag queens and child rapists to read stories and “educate” your children about the LGBTQ agenda, and parents have had enough. Alex Jones explains the globalists’ plan to destroy society by corrupting the seeds of the future.

Tucker Carlson Takes CNN To The Woodshed:

CNN CEO Jeff Zucker received a “First Amendment Award” despite lobbying tech companies to ban Infowars and other alternative media, and Fox News host Tucker Carlson crystallized the sickening irony of the authoritarian Fake News King being lauded for protecting free speech.

Watch the full LIVE Saturday special report: