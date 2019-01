Parents who reward their children’s good behavior with extra screen time can expect them to spend even more time online, warns new research.

It’s a well used modern-day parenting hack, but a study suggests rewarding your child with extra time on their iPad for good behavior may not be the best idea.

Researchers found children whose screen time is controlled as a reward or punishment spend more time stuck in front of a screen overall than those children who are not disciplined in that manner.

