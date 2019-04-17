Parents Sue NYC Health Dept. Over Forced Vaccinations

Parents in Brooklyn are teaming up to sue the New York City Health Department after it issued an emergency mandate earlier this month ordering people to vaccinate, or face a stiff fine.

In a lawsuit filed with the Kings County Supreme Court Monday, five groups of parents from the Williamsburg community who refuse to be vaccinated argue they’ve suffered “irreparable harm” from the city’s emergency order, which has caused them to be “ostracized by neighbors” and be “treated like pariahs.”

The lawsuit takes the city’s medical tyranny head-on, arguing the health department did not follow its own health code, which prescribes they issue public quarantine and isolation orders, and attempted to unjustifiably impose forced vaccinations on the population.

“More than six months after the first cases of measles reported in Williamsburg, and despite the Commissioner of Health’s failure to quarantine those infected at any time during this period, the respondents now seek to bully unvaccinated people, and particularly children, and to grandstand against religious exemptions,” the plaintiffs write.

Moreover, the lawsuit highlights the health department has not disclosed the number of patients who contracted measles post-vaccination, and cites scientific evidence showing “people who are not vaccinated with measles pose no threat to people who are vaccinated.”

One doctor cited in the lawsuit argues the current Brooklyn measles cases are not “a clear and present danger to the public health” sufficient to require a mandatory vaccine order, while others express concerns the MMR vaccine could arguably be more dangerous than the actual measles infection.

The suit stems from an April 9 public health emergency declared by New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio, which ordered residents of Williamsburg to undergo mandatory vaccinations or pay a $1,000 fine.

New York City Department of Health and Mental Hygiene Commissioner Dr. Oxiris Barbot is also named as a defendant.

The plaintiffs, among other claims for relief, call on the city to vacate the order and declare it “arbitrary, capricious, and contrary to law.”

Read the lawsuit below:



Follow @AdanSalazarWins

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/adan.salazar.735