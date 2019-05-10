Parents Sue School for Transgender Brainwashing

Tune in and share tonight’s Banned Broadcast breaking down parents’ legal battle over protecting children from a sexually-explicit curriculum.

Don’t miss:



Darren from Canada called in to describe for Alex the horrific experience his son had when he flatlined after receiving his first round of vaccines. Alex and Darren also discuss solutions for parents who may have gone through a similar situation and how well Darren’s son is doing now.

Also:



This is a compilation of videos and newscasts revealing the dark intentions of Drag Queen Story Hour programs that are sprouting up across America. Alex Jones puts it all together at the end.