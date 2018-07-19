Paris: Algerian Men Punch Woman, Beat Up Boyfriend For Saying "Vive la France" After World Cup Win

A woman and her partner were viciously beaten in Paris by a group of Algerian men after France’s World Cup Win for the sin of shouting “Vive la France!”

According to a report by Valeurs, the incident occurred just after midnight on Sunday night in the Saint-Eloi district of the capital.

A young couple was walking on the street when they were overtaken by a car, from which one of the occupants shouted, “vive l’Algérie!” (long live Algeria).

The couple responded by shouting “Vive la France!” – potentially referencing the country’s World Cup win earlier that day.

The occupants of the vehicle responded by exiting and immediately punching the woman in the face. The group of men then beat up her boyfriend.

The young man missed eight days of work because of the attack. Police are still searching for the culprits.

As we previously highlighted, French cities were besieged by anarchists and migrants after the World Cup final, with shops being looted, vehicles set alight and buildings torched.

Another video out of Paris has also emerged showing what some claim are migrant youths robbing suitcases from a moving tourist bus.

According to statistics, 550 new migrants continue to arrive every single day in Paris, where tent cities, trash, poverty and degradation are now commonplace.

400,000 illegal immigrants live in one suburb alone, while Communist Party councillors recently pushed for homeless asylum seekers to be given part of Bois de Boulogne park.

As the video below documents, while many European countries are being conquered by mass Islamic immigration, South Korean protesters are rejecting the invasion, carrying signs during protests that read, “Don’t be like Europe.”

