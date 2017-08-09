French police have wounded and detained the suspected perpetrator of the ramming attack against French servicemen near Paris, Reuters reported citing media reports.

According to the BFMTV channel, the suspect was shot and arrested after the police stopped on a motorway in northern France the BMW which may have been used in the attack.

Earlier in the day, a vehicle rammed into a group of French soldiers in the French town of Levallois-Perret. The suspected vehicle left six French police officers injured and after that fled the scene.

The anti-terrorism office of the Paris prosecutors’ office, which is in charge of investigating similar cases, has opened probe into the incident.

The injured soldiers belong to Operation Sentinelle introduced in the wake of the Paris terrorist attacks in 2015, which killed 130 people. Since then, France has suffered a series of attacks.

Paris Mayor Anne Hidalgo expressed support for the wounded and hopes that the perpetrators will be arrested soon.

On June 7, a 40-year-old assailant of Algerian descent attacked police officers with a hammer near the Notre Dame cathedral in Paris, slightly injuring one of the officers. The attacker was neutralized.

On April 20, a 39-year-old man, known for radicalization, attacked law enforcement officers at the Avenue des Champs-Elysees in the French capital. One policeman was killed, two other police officers and a woman, who was passing by, were injured. The assailant was killed.