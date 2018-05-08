Paris court fines French author for calling the migrant crisis a “Muslim invasion” and warning of a civil war

Paris court of appeal fined Eric Zemmour 5,000 euros for inciting hatred against Muslims, TRT reports. Back in 2016 Zemmour talked about the “Islamic invasion” that France was facing and he warned about the risks of a religious civil war in France.

In their verdict Tuesday, the judges found that the Jewish-French author had, in a 2016 TV interview, incited hatred against Muslims.

Eric Zemmour is an immensely popular right wing author, his biggest success “The French suicide” sold more than a million copies back in 2015.

In the litigious interview, Zemmour spoke of the migrant crisis as a “Muslim invasion”. He also said that in an effort to avoid a future religious civil war, the French Muslims will have “to choose between their religion and their country”.

This was too much for the Parisian judges who’ve characterised Zemmour’s thesis as an “Islamophobic speech” and Zemmour had “gone beyond the permitted bounds of the right to freedom of speech”.

In France, criticising migration or Islam will often lead to court, as we’ve seen recently with the judiciary issues Marine le Pen is facing for her past tweets on ISIS.