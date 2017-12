A French halal supermarket has been shut down for not selling alcohol and pork.

The Good Price mini-market in Colombes, Paris was threatened with closure last year for violating the terms of its lease which required it to be a ‘general food store.’

But owner Soulemane Yalcin refused to stock alcohol and pork and a court has now ruled that his rental lease must be cancelled.

The court of Nanterre decided on Monday that he failed to meet ‘the needs of all inhabitants.’

