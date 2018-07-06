Paris is a mess: Up to 400,000 illegal immigrants live in just one suburb

A new parliamentary report shows that the number of migrants living in a Paris suburb may be nearing 400,000, according to Paris Vox.

The report of the deputies François Cornut-Gentille and Rodrigue Kokouendo says that the French Republic is failing in the Seine-Saint-Denis suburb, which is north east of Paris.

Between 150,000 and 400,000 illegal immigrants live in the Paris suburb under bad conditions. The poverty rate is 28% while the unemployment rate stands at 12.7%, well above national averages.

French newspaper Le Figaro says the report describes the situation as: “the incredible deterioration of social, economic and security conditions” in the area.

