Paris: Islamist Bus Driver Refuses to Pick Up Woman Because of Short Skirt

A bus driver in Paris described as an “Islamist” refused to pick up the daughter of a famous Algerian poet because her skirt was too short.

According to a report by Italian newspaper Il Giornale, the incident occurred last Tuesday at the Botzaris stop near the Buttes Chaumont park in the 19th arrondissement.

In a Facebook post (which was subsequently censored), Algerian poet Kamel Bencheikh revealed how his 29-year-old daughter Elise and her friend attempted to board the bus at 11pm in the evening.

“When the bus arrived, the driver stopped, looked at them, and left without opening the doors,” wrote Bencheikh.

The girls ran after the bus and managed to catch up to it at a red light. When they asked the driver why they weren’t allowed on board, he responded, “Think about dressing as you should.”

“This individual, who drives a bus and is paid by my taxes, prevented my daughter, a holder of a Navigo pass [subscription pass for public transport in Paris], which was valid and therefore in order, from boarding, only because she was dressed in a skirt,” wrote Bencheikh.

The Paris public transport company RATP promised to investigate the driver, but failed to offer an apology to Elise and her friend. Only a few Republican politicians complained about the incident.

According to the Il Giornale report, Islamists have been entrusted with driving the buses in Paris’ notorious outer suburbs to prevent troublemakers throwing rocks at the vehicles.

“This is the case with Samy Amimour, one of the jihadists who bloodied the Bataclan Theatre,” states the report. “From 2010 to 2012, before going to Syria to fight with the Islamic State, he was a driver for RATP. In the book Mohammed at the wheel — Sharia at the turn, as recalled by Libero, Ghislaine Dumesnit had accused French unions of allowing radicalized Muslims to infiltrate the transport agency, the bus depots were transformed into prayer halls, and drivers were always discriminated against by colleagues of the Islamic faith.”

The media has long declared that “no-go zones” or areas of major cities where de facto sharia law is enforced is all a “conspiracy theory”.

This, despite CNN cameras filming precisely that in London many years ago.

