Paris Massacre Terrorist Complains About Islamophobia

Someone, somewhere is playing the world’s smallest violin.

Paris massacre terrorist Salah Abdeslam, the man who helped jihadists butcher hundreds of people, is now complaining about Islamophobia.

Abdeslam is on trial for a shootout he had with Belgian police after the November 13, 2015 attack. He is not expected to stand trial for his role in the Paris massacre, during which 130 people were killed and 368 injured, until 2019.

The Belgium-born French national of Moroccan descent is accused of driving the terrorists to their target locations and helping them manufacture explosives.

He has taken a vow of silence and refuses to respond to questions from the judge, but did take the time out to whine about Islamophobia.

The 28-year-old said Muslims were “judged and treated in the worst of ways, mercilessly,” and said he was placing his trust in Allah.

Following the massacre, Abdeslam became Europe’s most wanted man and was able to hide out in the notorious suburb of Molenbeek in Brussels for four months before being caught.

The fact that Abdeslam was shielded by friends and family illustrated at the time the massive issue with Islamic ghettos and how so-called “moderate Muslims” are often embroiled on the fringes of terrorist plots.

At least three individuals who posed as “refugees” were connected to the Paris attacks, including the mastermind behind the plot, Abdelhamid Abaaoud, who brazenly revealed how he exploited the migrant red carpet to plot bloodshed.

“My name and picture were all over the news yet I was able to stay in their homeland, plan operations against them and leave safely when doing so became necessary,” Abaaoud told Dabiq magazine.

Abdeslam’s Islamophobia complaint mirrors rhetoric from some on the far left after every single Islamic terror attack when their main concern is always people being mean to Muslims, not how to combat Islamic terrorism.

Paul Joseph Watson is the editor at large of Infowars.com and Prison Planet.com.