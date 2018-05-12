Paris Stabbing: ISIS 'Soldier' Kills 1, Injures 4

A terrorist shouted ‘Allah Akbar’ as he ‘slashed at the the throats of innocent bystanders’ in Paris last night – killing one and injuring four others.

Armed police swooped on the French capital near the historic Opera Garnier opera house shortly after 9pm and used a taser on the attacker before shooting him dead when he refused to surrender.

ISIS later claimed the unnamed killer, in his 20s, was one of their ‘soldiers’ as President Emmanuel Macron said ‘France has once again paid the price of blood’.

Dramatic footage shows scenes of panic as people sprinted away from the scene of the rampage where someone could be seen covered in blood on the ground.

