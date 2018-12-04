Parking passes cost more than seats at first Clinton U.S. tour stop

Demand is so little in the Bill and Hillary Clinton tour that it actually costs more to park your car than to get in the door.

Fresh off two stops in Canada — which saw empty seats and coughing fits — the Clintons are heading to Sugar Land, Texas for a single stop before the new year.

Kind of sounds like her campaigning schedule in 2016.

A survey of StubHub shows tickets are going for as little as $10.82 for the 8pm show at the Smart Financial Centre.

A review of Ticketmaster, which is selling tickets at face value, but also reselling previously purchased tickets shows many vacant seats the day before the event.

Meanwhile, parking passes are available for $35.

The blue dots indicate seats remaining at full price. The link dots are purchased seats available for resale on Ticketmaster.

There are currently 483 tickets available on StubHub.

During the first tour stop, in Toronoto, Canada, Hillary suffered a massive coughing fit.

Before she could begin her usual spill about how Russia cost her the election, Clinton was completely overtaken by an uncontrollable cough.

As Clinton couldn’t shake the cough for several seconds, the moderator asked Bill Clinton about climate change.

While the moderator offered an extended question, Hillary struggled to stop coughing and compose herself.