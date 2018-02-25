Parkland Dad Rips MSM For Focus On Gun Control Instead Of School Safety

Andrew Pollack, the father of Meadow Pollack who was killed during the Parkland, Fla., high school shooting, ripped into the media for its fixation on gun control rather than discussing policies that specifically address school safety.

“It’s not going to be fixed because I just heard what you said, what you are focusing on, polarizing this event, the murder of these kids. You’re talking about gun control,” Pollack told Chris Wallace on “Fox News Sunday.”

“You’re just talking about gun control, which is going to just give you more ratings,” he continued.

