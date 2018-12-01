Parkland Father Lauds George H.W. Bush's Resignation From NRA In 1995

Image Credits: Mark Reinstein/Corbis via Getty Images.

A father who lost a child during the Parkland, Fla., school shooting earlier this year praised the late President George H.W. Bush on Saturday for resigning from the National Rifle Association (NRA) in 1995.

Fred Guttenberg took to Twitter following news that the former president died on Friday at the age of 94.

“A lot will be written today about President George Bush. Whether you agreed or disagreed with him, most would think that he always served with honor and decency,” Guttenberg wrote. “This resignation letter that he wrote resigning his NRA membership is only one example.”

Guttenberg’s 14-year-old daughter, Jaime, was one of 17 people killed during the mass shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School on Valentine’s Day. He has since become a vocal critic of the NRA and advocate for gun control.

FBI Raids Home Of Whistleblower On Clinton Foundation, Lawyer Says

