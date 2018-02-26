Parkland First Responder: I was Told to Stand Down, ‘I could have saved lives’

A first responder to the Parkland school shooting claims he was told to stand down and not enter the building to recover victims, which he believes would have saved lives.

Reporter Brian Entin published comments from the responder – who did not want to be identified for fear of reprisal – on Twitter Saturday.

"Everything I was trained on mass casualty events says they did the wrong thing." I spoke with a seasoned emergency medical responder who was one of the first to the Stoneman shooting. He doesn't want me using his name for fear he will get fired. Here are his exact quotes. @wsvn pic.twitter.com/t9trsOEaek — Brian Entin (@BrianEntin) February 24, 2018

“Everything I was trained on mass casualty events says they did the wrong thing. You don’t wait for the scene to be cleared. You go in immediately armed. Retrieve the victims. You can’t leave the victims laying there.” “We were asking to go in. Asking the scene commander to go in. Why are we all standing around? Why are we not having patients to treat? Why are we not going into the building and retrieving these kids? The response every time was law enforcement did not clear the scene and would not allow medical personnel in.” “I would hypothesize I could have saved lives. I can’t say for sure.” “I would have risked my life to go in. I was eager to.” “I was frustrated the entire time I was there.” “Rapid evacuation of the wounded. All they had to do was drag them out of the building. And we could have started medical care.” “I think they made the decision they thought was right at the time. But I don’t think it was the right one. They should have been more aggressive about getting the victims out.” “Can’t say for sure if the people were dead inside or if they could have helped.”

According to CNN, four sheriff’s deputies posted up outside the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School did not enter the building as the shooting was taking place.

President Trump on Monday slammed the deputies who did not enter the building, saying he would have ran into the school even if he wasn’t armed.

“You know I really believe – you don’t know until you’re tested – but I think I, I really believe I’d run in there even if I didn’t have a weapon. And I think most of the people in this room would have done that too. But the way they performed was really a disgrace.”

