Parkland Gun Control Activist David Hogg Lashes Out at Infowars

Parkland school shooting survivor and activist David Hogg, who is being used by CNN as part of a lobbying effort to shut down the Alex Jones Channel on YouTube, lashed out at Infowars today during a Twitter tirade.

“Hey Alex Jones you seem to be really confused as to what I do/who I am I’d love to come on and clear some of this up because clearly as a shit journalist you can’t clearly,” Hogg tweeted earlier.

“Wait ?? didn’t you get sued for pedaling lies about the survivors and victims of another school shooting? Clearly someone didn’t learn from their mistakes,” he added.

This is a completely false statement. Alex Jones or Infowars have never been sued for “pedaling lies” about a school shooting.

David, you are welcome to come on the show,” responded Alex Jones. “Are you aware that CNN is using you as part of a lobbying campaign to shut down Infowars? You are now a public figure & activist. You are not immune to criticism. We know your views on the 2nd amendment. Do you support the 1st?”

As a survivor of the shooting, the media has pounced on Hogg and used him as a mouthpiece to push for gun control, demonizing anyone who questions Hogg as being insensitive to the victims of the tragedy.

However, Hogg is now a public figure and an activist. He is not immune from criticism. Nor should criticism of him be used as an excuse to curtail the First Amendment, as is happening with CNN lobbying YouTube to ban Infowars.

Infowars has invited Hogg on the Alex Jones Show to clear the air and we hope to see this happen as soon as possible.

