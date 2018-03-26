Parkland School Shooting Survivor: Don't Blame Guns, Blame the 'Cowards of Broward County'

During the March 25 airing of Face the Nation, Parkland school shooting survivor Kyle Kashuv suggested people looking for something to blame ought to be pointing at the “cowards of Broward County” rather than guns.

Kashuv was referencing the Broward County Sheriff’s Office from which a deputy arrived on scene 90 seconds into the attack and waited outside the building while the gunman spent nearly five more minutes shooting innocents.

That deputy, Scot Peterson, can allegedly be seen on surveillance video arriving at building 12 only to remain outside while the sound of gunfire continued on the inside. Sheriff Scott Israel called out Peterson for not going into the building and Peterson resigned rather than face suspension.

But further reports were not kind to Israel either, and the behavior of deputies on scene were called into question as well.

