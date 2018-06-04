Parkland students going on nationwide bus tour to register voters, call out NRA donation recipients

The student survivors of the Parkland school shooting are going on a national bus tour across this summer to register young people to vote and highlight recipients of National Rifle Association (NRA) donations, BuzzFeed News reported.

The tour, called “March for Our Lives: Road to Change,” will begin June 15 and cover 50 stops in 20 states.

“This tour is about exposing people who take money from the NRA and registering people to vote — those are the two main things we’re trying to push with this,” said Jaclyn Corin, a student survivor told BuzzFeed News.

Many of the Parkland students began to advocate for gun control after the February shooting, which left 17 people dead. In March, they hosted the “March for Our Lives” rally against gun violence.

