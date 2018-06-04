Parkland Students Launch Anti-gun Summer Bus Tour

With the public school year over, students from Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida, are setting their sights on attacking the Second Amendment all summer long.

On Monday, March For Our Lives leader David Hogg, who graduated over the weekend, announced he and his band of gun control advocates are hitting the road for an anti-gun tour.

60+ days

75+ stops

Across the country

Every Florida district

Tons of new voters See you there.#RoadToChange #MarchforOurLives pic.twitter.com/HFlo3JbP5F — March For Our Lives (@AMarch4OurLives) June 4, 2018

That’s right. The Parkland students are bringing their “common sense gun reform” platform to a town near you with the all-new “March for our Lives: Road to Change” tour.

The bus tour, which starts in Chicago on June 15, will hit over 75 stops in about 60 days, including in states such as Iowa, Texas, California, South Carolina and Connecticut.

“We’re going to places where the NRA has bought and paid for politicians who refuse to take simple steps to save our lives — and we’ll be visiting a number of communities that have been affected by gun violence to meet fellow survivors and use our voices to amplify theirs,” the organization states.

This is a great initiative – just look at how sad your guns make David Hogg in this black and white photo. You don’t want David Hogg to be sad, do you?