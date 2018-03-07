Parkland Survivor Kyle Kashuv Calls David Hogg ‘Hypocritical’ For Hanging Up On Trump

Parkland shooting survivor Kyle Kashuv called out David Hogg on Fox News Tuesday for bragging about hanging up on the White House.

WATCH:

Host Martha MacCallum played a clip of another Parkland shooting survivor David Hogg talking about how he hung up on the White House on HBO’s “Real Time with Bill Maher.”

“I actually hung up on the White House the other day,” Hogg said. “They actually called me the day before the listening session and asked if we were going to come, and I said I’m not coming because we expect President Trump to come to the CNN town hall, and I ended on this message with them, I said–we don’t need to listen to President Trump. President Trump needs to listen to the screams of the children and the screams of this nation.”

MacCallum asked, “What do you think about that, Kyle?”

“You know, I’m really trying to control my anger at what he said,” Kashuv said. “Because, you know, the president calls you and then shows he wants to make a change, and your talking about bipartisan change and the one man who controls–who leads our nation, you know, comes to you and is like, look, let’s do something, let’s make it happen.”

“And you hangup the phone on him? That’s so hypocritical. You know, David Hogg was like–we have to make a change. Let’s make this happen. And then the White House calls you and is like let’s do it. I totally agree, let’s make the change. And then you hangup on him and then you brag about it on national television? It’s extremely counterproductive.”

“Have you talked to him? Have you told him about how you feel about this?”

“I haven’t talked to David Hogg about this, no,” Kashuv said.