Parkland survivor to gun control classmates: Don’t use my sister’s name to push your agenda

Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School student Patrick Petty had a strong message to his classmates who are pushing for stronger gun control legislation: he does not want his slain sister’s name used to advocate for their agenda. His reason? She wouldn’t have supported their end game.

Petty’s sister, Alaina, was in the Stoneman Douglas JROTC program and was one of three JROTC members who died during the Valentine’s Day massacre.

Most people were supportive of Petty’s wish and even understood where he was coming from.

The sad reality is this is what politics is these days.

Pretty likely the three JROTC kids wouldn’t have supported it.

Sadly, yes.

Instead they’re asking a few loud, overly vocal older students who were on a different side of the school what they want.

What’s even worse? Gun control advocates SLAMMED Petty because he doesn’t agree with them.

Seriously. What the hell is going on with the world?

Shame on Alaina? She’s DEAD and you’re dragging her name through the mud because she supported the Second Amendment? Shame on YOU.


At least someone said it.

You don’t know if her views would change. None of us do. Stop acting like you’re God.

That’s not heartless or anything.

It must not have occurred to some people that some of these survivors have no ulterior motive. Some of them just want to heal and move on.

EXACTLY.

Gun control advocates: you can’t march for anyone but yourselves. You can’t know what each of these students would have wanted. You don’t know if they would have agreed with your agenda.


