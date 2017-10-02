Parks And Rec, Jimmy Fallon TV Writer: ‘If You Support Trump You Should Have Your Children Taken Away’

Television writer Jen Statsky tweeted Saturday the people who support President Trump should have their children taken away.

light reminder that being president of the US means nothing anymore, if you support Trump you should have your children taken away, etc etc — Jen Statsky (@jenstatsky) October 1, 2017

Statsky is a writer for television shows, including Parks & Rec, Jimmy Fallon, and Broad City.

Statsky has a number of other tweets that wish violence on Donald Trump and his supporters:

A tour of the country where I fistfight people who voted for Donald Trump, is that a good use of my time? — Jen Statsky (@jenstatsky) January 10, 2017

I know things seem grim right now, but let's remain optimistic: maybe Trump will get cancer? — Jen Statsky (@jenstatsky) July 25, 2016



In one tweet, Statsky wishes that Donald Trump voters would drink bleach:

quick reminder that if you voted for Trump you should drink bleach — Jen Statsky (@jenstatsky) May 15, 2017

A number of Hollywood members have wished violence on Donald Trump and his supporters since the election.

Kathy Griffin once stood with an effigy of Donald Trump, beheaded and bloody. Griffin maintains she “didn’t do anything wrong.”

Madonna also previously stated that she had “thought a lot about blowing up the White House.”

And an “Orange Is The New Black” actress Lea DeLaria threatened to “take out every f**king republican and independent I see” after the election, adding the hashtags, “#fuckstraightwhiteamerica” and “#fucktheGOP.”