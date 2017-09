Satricial website Clickhole has launched a digital political show that parodies the Alex Jones Show.

The digital series, called “Patriothole,” aims to be the “Internet’s loudest source for the truth about leftist plots against legal president Donald Trump, the evil schemes of the Clinton Foundation, and the constant threat of bug-eyed pedophiles lurking behind every corner,” according to Clickhole’s website.

Go to Newswars.com for the FULL STORY