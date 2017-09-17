Parsons Green terror suspect, 18, revealed as ‘refugee taken in by foster couple’

A TEEN suspected of being the Parsons Green bucket bomber is thought to be a refugee fostered by an elderly couple who were honoured by the Queen.

The 18-year-old – the youngest to be arrested over a terror attack in the UK – is being quizzed by cops after he was seized in Dover on Saturday.

A second man was arrested late last night police confirmed today.

The 21-year-old man was arrested in Hounslow shortly before midnight last night.

The 18-year-old reportedly “froze” as he was surrounded by cops at 7.50am after being tracked by facial recognition technology following the London Tube attack that injured 30.

Five hours later, armed police raided a home in posh Sunbury-on-Thames that belongs to Ron and Penny Jones, who received an MBE in 2009 for fostering hundreds of kids.

