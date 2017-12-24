Part & Parcel: France Deploys 100,000 Soldiers & Police Officers for Holidays

Image Credits: CHRISTIAN HARTMANN/AFP/Getty Images.

The French government has confirmed that some 91,000 police, military police, and soldiers will be on duty over the Christmas weekend due to the heightened threat from terrorism.

Tens of thousands of armed police, gendarmes military police and soldiers will be deployed over the Christmas weekend as the government takes steps to ensure the security arrangements match the heightened threat for terrorism.

“For the end of year festivities and notably the Christmas weekend there will be 91,000 members of the security forces deployed included members of the national police, national gendarmes and soldiers,” said Interior Minister Bruno Le Roux on Friday.

