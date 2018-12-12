Parties Feud Over Key Ports as Yemen Peace Talks Reach 11th-Hour

Talks between Yemen’s government and Huthi insurgents focused on the country’s main airport and port went down to the wire Wednesday with just hours left in negotiations.

Taiz, the southwestern city controlled by the government and surrounded by the rebels, is no longer under discussion at the talks, scheduled to close on Thursday. The city has been the scene of some of the most intense fighting in a war that has pushed 14 million people to the brink of famine.

Intense talks, however, were continuing on Sanaa airport, shut down for years in the war between the Saudi-backed government and northern rebels linked to Iran.

