Party Directive Reveals Increased Chinese Theft of U.S. Technology

Image Credits: Mikhail Palinchak / Getty.

China’s Communist Party recently authorized an aggressive program of stealing U.S. science and technology information by recruiting Americans in the tech sector with access to trade secrets, according to an internal Party directive.

The directive outlines a secret program authorized by the general office of the Communist Party of China (CCP) Central Committee of stepped up technology collection beginning in late 2016 and carried out by an intelligence unit called the United Front Work Department.

The document is an approval order from the Central Committee for a “working plan on strengthening the intensity of United Front Work in the area of science and technology of the United States in 2017.”

“The united front work targeted on the areas of science and technology of the United States is an important measure of our party to deeply divide western hostile forces, to maintain social stability, to ensure national security, to comprehensively advance the rapid development of our own science and technology and economy, to accelerate the construction of national defense modernization, and to consolidate the overseas united front,” the document states.

Read more


Related Articles

Most Distant Star Ever Seen Spotted Nine Billion Light Years Away

Most Distant Star Ever Seen Spotted Nine Billion Light Years Away

Science & Tech
Comments
Extinct Lizard Had Four Eyes

Extinct Lizard Had Four Eyes

Science & Tech
Comments

Zuckerberg: ‘Will Take Years’ to Fix Problems Related to Private User Data

Science & Tech
Comments

Tiangong 1: Chinese satellite falls to Earth, mostly burns up on re-entry

Science & Tech
Comments

New mind-reading machine can translate your thoughts and display them as text INSTANTLY

Science & Tech
Comments

Comments