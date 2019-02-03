Party of no: Once opposed, Democrats now back wars just to thwart Trump

Image Credits: Arend, Flickr.

Democratic voters, long opposed to the wars in Afghanistan and Iraq, now disagree with President Trump’s call to withdraw troops in Afghanistan and Syria, according to a new survey.

And the likely reason they have flipped is simply to oppose the president.

On Trump’s Syria move, the latest Zogby Analytics Poll found that 52 percent of Democrats oppose the troop withdrawal. Just 31 percent agree with Trump’s move.

The poll analysis called it a “stunning reversal” of years of results where Democrats wanted troops withdrawn from U.S.-led wars.

afghanwithdraw013119.png

Read more


Buzzfeed recently let go of more than 200 employees with reports that about 2,100 people have lost media jobs in the last 2 weeks. Alex reveals why Obama is responsible.


Related Articles

Northam looks for space to ‘moonwalk’ after he admits Michael Jackson blackface costume

Northam looks for space to ‘moonwalk’ after he admits Michael Jackson blackface costume

U.S. News
Comments
Northam Tweets Video Apology For "Racist And Offensive" Photo Amid Growing Calls To Resign

Northam Tweets Video Apology For “Racist And Offensive” Photo Amid Growing Calls To Resign

U.S. News
Comments

Trump Revisits Possibility of Declaring Emergency at Border: ‘The Wall Will Be Built One Way or Another’

U.S. News
comments

PELOSI SOUR: Speaker slams strong jobs report, says ‘GOP attitude damages our economy’

U.S. News
comments

Elizabeth Warren Apologizes To Cherokee Nation For DNA Test

U.S. News
comments

Comments