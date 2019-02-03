Party of no: Once opposed, Democrats now back wars just to thwart Trump

Democratic voters, long opposed to the wars in Afghanistan and Iraq, now disagree with President Trump’s call to withdraw troops in Afghanistan and Syria, according to a new survey.

And the likely reason they have flipped is simply to oppose the president.

I inherited a total mess in Syria and Afghanistan, the “Endless Wars” of unlimited spending and death. During my campaign I said, very strongly, that these wars must finally end. We spend $50 Billion a year in Afghanistan and have hit them so hard that we are now talking peace… — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 1, 2019

On Trump’s Syria move, the latest Zogby Analytics Poll found that 52 percent of Democrats oppose the troop withdrawal. Just 31 percent agree with Trump’s move.

….after 18 long years. Syria was loaded with ISIS until I came along. We will soon have destroyed 100% of the Caliphate, but will be watching them closely. It is now time to start coming home and, after many years, spending our money wisely. Certain people must get smart! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 1, 2019

The poll analysis called it a “stunning reversal” of years of results where Democrats wanted troops withdrawn from U.S.-led wars.

