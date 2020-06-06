'Party Of Science' Chooses Feelings Over Facts In Flip-Flop Over Large Gatherings

Democrats – the self-described ‘party of science’ which spent the last three months insisting on perpetual lockdowns until a COVID-19 vaccine is found, is performing mental gymnastics to explain why they aren’t pulling fire alarms over the tightly packed George Floyd protests in Democrat-controlled cities across the country.

Rationalizing the flip-flop this week was none other than Obama admin CDC Director Tom Frieden, who said in a Tuesday tweet that “The threat to Covid control from protesting outside is tiny compared to the threat to Covid control created when governments act in ways that lose community trust. People can protest peacefully AND work together to stop Covid. Violence harms public health.”

The threat to Covid control from protesting outside is tiny compared to the threat to Covid control created when governments act in ways that lose community trust. People can protest peacefully AND work together to stop Covid. Violence harms public health. — Dr. Tom Frieden (@DrTomFrieden) June 2, 2020

Yet, six days earlier Frieden tweeted “Gatherings—such as the one at this rural Arkansas church—can be fatal and social distancing life-saving.”

7/ Gatherings—such as the one at this rural Arkansas church—can be fatal and social distancing life-saving. https://t.co/hUo4FNN965 (May 22) pic.twitter.com/nBbpXUsXip — Dr. Tom Frieden (@DrTomFrieden) May 28, 2020

Gatherings like this?

VIDEO. Cadman Plaza is filled with attendees for a George Floyd memorial service. They’ve been chanting and holding signs with simple phrases including Black Lives Matter. Floyd’s brother Terrence is expected to speak. @wcbs880 pic.twitter.com/z6u0Ro2lin — Peter Haskell (@peterhaskell880) June 4, 2020



In other words, large gatherings to protest racial injustice are a valid reason to break social distancing protocols, while attending church is not.

Frieden was backed by Johns Hopkins Associate Professor Dr. Jennifer Nuzzo, whose Twitter timeline is littered with anti-Trumpcommentary.

“We should always evaluate the risks and benefits of efforts to control the virus. In this moment the public health risks of not protesting to demand an end to systemic racism greatly exceed the harms of the virus,” tweeted Nuzzo.

We should always evaluate the risks and benefits of efforts to control the virus. In this moment the public health risks of not protesting to demand an end to systemic racism greatly exceed the harms of the virus. https://t.co/s9DagyjQ1J — Jennifer Nuzzo, DrPH (@JenniferNuzzo) June 2, 2020

"Scientists" have completely changed their stories on coronavirus risk. https://t.co/UH5uOim9SY — Struggle Session Cernovich (@Cernovich) June 5, 2020

It goes even further…

1,200 of the country's most renowned public health "experts" have signed a letter calling outdoor mass gatherings "vital to the national public health and to the threatened health specifically of Black people." We are in the midst of a mass psychotic break https://t.co/Ka57iiu4PO — Michael Tracey (@mtracey) June 5, 2020

Meanwhile Sweden, which notably banned gatherings above 50 people yet remained otherwise open for business, has suffered coronavirus deaths at nearly four-times per capita of its Nordic neighbors – a decision the country’s top epidemiologist regrets.

Party of science indeed.

