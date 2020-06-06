'Party Of Science' Chooses Feelings Over Facts In Flip-Flop Over Large Gatherings

Democrats – the self-described ‘party of science’ which spent the last three months insisting on perpetual lockdowns until a COVID-19 vaccine is found, is performing mental gymnastics to explain why they aren’t pulling fire alarms over the tightly packed George Floyd protests in Democrat-controlled cities across the country.

Rationalizing the flip-flop this week was none other than Obama admin CDC Director Tom Frieden, who said in a Tuesday tweet that “The threat to Covid control from protesting outside is tiny compared to the threat to Covid control created when governments act in ways that lose community trust. People can protest peacefully AND work together to stop Covid. Violence harms public health.”

Yet, six days earlier Frieden tweeted “Gatherings—such as the one at this rural Arkansas church—can be fatal and social distancing life-saving.”

Gatherings like this?


It’s an epic Friday broadcast as pressure mounts as President Trump to deal with the violent insurrection in America being fomented and executed by Democrats across the country and Geroge Soros money.

In other words, large gatherings to protest racial injustice are a valid reason to break social distancing protocols, while attending church is not.

Frieden was backed by Johns Hopkins Associate Professor Dr. Jennifer Nuzzo, whose Twitter timeline is littered with anti-Trumpcommentary.

“We should always evaluate the risks and benefits of efforts to control the virus. In this moment the public health risks of not protesting to demand an end to systemic racism greatly exceed the harms of the virus,” tweeted Nuzzo.

It goes even further…

Meanwhile Sweden, which notably banned gatherings above 50 people yet remained otherwise open for business, has suffered coronavirus deaths at nearly four-times per capita of its Nordic neighbors – a decision the country’s top epidemiologist regrets.

Party of science indeed.

