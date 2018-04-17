A woman was “partially sucked out” an airplane window after an engine exploded in midair Tuesday, leading desperate passengers aboard the Southwest Airlines flight to try pulling her to safety amid a chaotic scene with panicked passengers “freaking out” and “blood everywhere,” frightened witnesses said.

At least one passenger was taken to the hospital and several people were reported injured after the plane made the emergency landing in Philadelphia, officials said.

WACU reported a passenger was “partially sucked out” of one of the plane’s windows when the engine exploded and shrapnel from the engine pierced through a window, a father of one of the passengers said.

