Passenger Plane Hit With Bomb Threat After Takeoff

Image Credits: Bene Riobó / Wikimedia Commons.

The jet, which took off from Arlanda this morning, was forced to return to the airport after a threat was phoned in at about 11.15am. The plane was en route to Nice, France, but returned to Arlanda after flying for only 30 minutes.

Swedish television footage shows officers using a cherry-picker crane to look inside the plane.

A police spokeswoman said that officers were at Arlanda as a result of a threat made against an airline.


Terrified travelers told how police told them to switch off their phones and eventually instructed them to disembark the plane in groups of ten.

