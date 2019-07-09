Pastor Destroys Liberal Boycott: 'Home Depot can’t be bullied into silence!’

A Tennessee pastor delivered a passionate rebuke of the leftist freakout on Home Depot.
After the home-improvement store’s co-founder Bernie Marcus admitted he’d make President Trump’s 2020 re-election campaign one of his beneficiaries, leftist temper tantrums broke out with many claiming they’d never shop there again.
My local HomeDepot was 2nd on my list of most visited stores behind Target. Third was IKEA (still suffering flashbacks from that)
I’ve refurbished several homes (fixer-uppers)&have spent ridiculous amounts in HD. I regret it now. Lowe’s, here I come.#BoycottHomeDepot
— Pam Keith (@PamKeithFL) July 9, 2019
Cutting up my card and never shopping there again. #BoycottHomeDepot https://t.co/HqYzWSHPuE
— LeeAnn Kendall (@leeannkendall) July 1, 2019
Never shopping @HomeDepot again. #BoycottHomeDepot https://t.co/bPwymJRC9D
— Stacey Desroches 🌈 (@StaceyDesro) July 1, 2019
In an impassioned minute-long tirade, Pastor Greg Locke of the Global Vision Bible Church predicts Home Depot will continue to thrive in the face of protests from leftists, which he notes probably don’t even shop there.
Here’s what I think about the stupid #BoycottHomeDepot deal. GOD BLESS AMERICA!!! pic.twitter.com/APWQy1zyb6
— Pastor Greg Locke (@pastorlocke) July 8, 2019
“First of all, Donald Trump is going to win by a landslide with or without Home Depot money,” Pastor Locke begins his fiery rant.
“But I appreciate people that can’t be bullied into the corner of silence by people that want to threaten them and boycott them.”
“Their entire brand is on building stuff – the people that would believe in the hashtag #BoycottHomeDepot have never built one thing in the entirety of their life.”
Others on social media also pointed out liberals boycotting the store have probably never set foot there – except of course for Antifa.
A bunch of people who've never used a screwdriver are boycotting Home Depot, which is kind of like me boycotting a yoga studio
— Matt Walsh (@MattWalshBlog) July 9, 2019
I love how liberals are trying to boycott a store we all know they never go to. 😂
The only liberals who shop at hardware stores are members of Antifa.#BoycottHomeDepot
— Nick Adams (@NickAdamsinUSA) July 8, 2019
#BoycottHomeDepot is trending. The billionaire founder donates huge sums of money to build centers to help veterans with disabilities, fund medical research, and provide care for children with autism. Clearly a monster. #ShopHomeDepot https://t.co/4ysdJRaYkM
— Debi Vandenboom (@debvan3) July 9, 2019
99.9% of these people tweeting #HomeDepotBoycott have never even set foot inside of a Home Depot.
I’m sure business will survive your tweet.
— AJ (@AV8R_AJ) July 9, 2019
If you think your hurting the owner of home depot … I’d think twice you idiots.. he’s already made it.. your just hurting the people working there.. but again… dems don’t really care about anyone other than themselves #HomeDepotBoycott
— CALLINGuOUT (@infoZEEKER) July 9, 2019
person: *eats chick-fil-a while shopping at Home Depot
boycott warrior: pic.twitter.com/TJJKgzjppQ
— The Daily Wire (@realDailyWire) July 9, 2019
Things are looking up for Home Depot! That Chick-fil-A boycott was great for business. #HomeDepotBoycott pic.twitter.com/ss9VrBeVgf
— Double A🇺🇸 (@DoubleAUB) July 9, 2019
Marcus told the Atlanta Journal-Constitution last month he plans to donate to Trump’s re-election campaign because America’s better off than it was six years ago.
“Now, do I agree with every move that he makes? No, I don’t,” Marcus said. “But the truth is he has produced more than anybody else. He has. If we look at this country, I would say that we are better off today than we were eight years ago or six years ago.”