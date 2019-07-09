Pastor Destroys Liberal Boycott: 'Home Depot can’t be bullied into silence!’

A Tennessee pastor delivered a passionate rebuke of the leftist freakout on Home Depot.

After the home-improvement store’s co-founder Bernie Marcus admitted he’d make President Trump’s 2020 re-election campaign one of his beneficiaries, leftist temper tantrums broke out with many claiming they’d never shop there again.

In an impassioned minute-long tirade, Pastor Greg Locke of the Global Vision Bible Church predicts Home Depot will continue to thrive in the face of protests from leftists, which he notes probably don’t even shop there.

Here’s what I think about the stupid #BoycottHomeDepot deal. GOD BLESS AMERICA!!! pic.twitter.com/APWQy1zyb6 — Pastor Greg Locke (@pastorlocke) July 8, 2019

“First of all, Donald Trump is going to win by a landslide with or without Home Depot money,” Pastor Locke begins his fiery rant.

“But I appreciate people that can’t be bullied into the corner of silence by people that want to threaten them and boycott them.”

“Their entire brand is on building stuff – the people that would believe in the hashtag #BoycottHomeDepot have never built one thing in the entirety of their life.”

Others on social media also pointed out liberals boycotting the store have probably never set foot there – except of course for Antifa.

Marcus told the Atlanta Journal-Constitution last month he plans to donate to Trump’s re-election campaign because America’s better off than it was six years ago.

“Now, do I agree with every move that he makes? No, I don’t,” Marcus said. “But the truth is he has produced more than anybody else. He has. If we look at this country, I would say that we are better off today than we were eight years ago or six years ago.”