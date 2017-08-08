Pastor Hillary? Clinton Once Fantasized about Preaching Gospel

Believe it or not, Hillary Clinton once wanted to preach the Bible.

A new book from Methodist Pastor Bill Shillady reveals the two-time failed Democrat presidential candidate used to fantasize “’all the time’ about becoming an ordained Methodist minister,” according to The Atlantic.

In his latest book, “Strong for a Moment Like This: The Daily Devotions of Hillary Rodham Clinton,” Shillady includes many of the devotionals he sent Clinton during the 2016 presidential election campaign, one of which she read at her concession speech (Galatians 6:9): “Let us not grow weary in doing good, for in due season, we shall reap if we do not lose heart.”

Despite her campaign largely ignoring the Christian voting bloc and asserting that “white Catholics” were not her target audience, Shillady says Hillary’s a faithful Christian who possesses a deep knowledge of the Bible.

During the Bill Clinton-Monica Lewinsky affair, Hillary reportedly sought spiritual guidance from the Foundry United Methodist Church’s Mike McCurry, who told The Atlantic “her faith and her ability to think about forgiveness … was a very, very important part of how she dealt with that family crisis.”

McCurry also said the Clintons always kept a “well-worn” Bible on the dining room table.

The former First Lady’s Christian background could serve her well as a spiritual leader, Shillady speculates.

“Given her depth of knowledge of the Bible and her experience of caring for people and loving people, she’d make a great pastor,” Shillady said, adding while she probably won’t become and ordained minister, a guest appearance at a church might not be out of the question.

“I think it would be more of … her guest preaching at some point,” Shillady told The Atlantic. “We have a long history of lay preachers in the United Methodist Church.”

Of course, Clinton’s professed piety is at odds with her previous admiration of mentor Saul Alinsky, whose own book, “Rules for Radicals,” was dedicated to “Lucifer, the original radical who gained his own kingdom.”

Highlighting that detail at the Republican National Convention in Cleveland last year, retired neurosurgeon Ben Carson questioned if “we are willing to elect someone as president who has as their role model somebody who acknowledges Lucifer?”

“The secular progressive agenda is antithetical to the principles of the founding of this nation,” Carson said.

Revelations from Clinton campaign chair John Podesta’s emails, exposed by Wikileaks, showing he was invited to a “Spirit Cooking” event may likely have also hurt her chances with the Christian community.

Regarding occult outings, Clinton insider Larry Nichols has also previously divulged to Infowars a conversation he had with former President Bill Clinton, then an Arkansas politician, who claimed Hillary regularly attended a witch’s coven in California.



(Scroll to 21:05)

“I know about once a month Hillary would go out to Los Angeles. And she did it so regular that it became a bit of an issue trying to.. ‘Why’s she always going?’” Nichols said.

“Bill told me that she was going out there, she and a group of women, and she would be a part of a witch’s church. Man, when Bill told me that, she could have hit me with a baseball bat. I tried to point out to him, ‘Do you realize what would happen if that got out?’ Of course my job was to make sure it didn’t get out.”

“Now I don’t know the day, if Hillary still partakes in the witch ritual, I don’t know that I even know what the ritual was. But for the better part of many years, Hillary would go quite often, whether it was regularly once a month, or maybe once every couple of months, she would go out on the weekend simply to be a part of it.”

Shillady also previously published a book about the devotionals he’d sent Obama.