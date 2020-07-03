Pastor Slams Amazon for Blocking New Book

A Tampa Bay, Florida, pastor is slamming Amazon for blocking his new book, “The Phantom Virus: How an Unseen Enemy Shut Down the Planet.”

Pastor Rodney Howard-Browne was met with bold, red text saying “BLOCKED” after attempting to self-publish his work on Amazon’s Kindle direct publishing page, according to a screenshot he released Friday.


Interestingly, Howard-Browne’s other work is still available for purchase on Amazon’s Kindle store, prompting speculation that his latest work goes against the mainstream narrative about the true nature of COVID-19 and the lockdowns gripping the world.


Howard-Browne made headlines in March when he was arrested after refusing to comply with his county’s social distancing orders by hosting thousands at his Sunday service at “The River Church.”

Additionally, Howard-Browne is known for his appearances on The Alex Jones Show and his support of President Trump.

Infowars has reached out to Howard-Browne for comment and is awaiting a response at the time of this writing.

This story is developing.


