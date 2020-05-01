Pathetic WHO Complains It Has 'Not Been Invited' To Investigate Coronavirus Outbreak By China

The World Health Organisation has repeatedly requested access to China to take part in the country’s investigations into the origins of the coronavirus, but has been denied an ‘invite’, according to one leading official.

Dr Gauden Galea told Sky News that “WHO is making requests of the health commission and of the authorities,” but has so far come up empty handed.

“We know that some national investigation is happening but at this stage we have not been invited to join,” Galea explained.

“The origins of virus are very important, the animal-human interface is extremely important and needs to be studied,” Galea said, adding that “The priority is we need to know as much as possible to prevent the reoccurrence.”

The doctor also noted that the WHO has not been allowed to see logs from the two bio-labs in Wuhan, where it is confirmed that scientists were conducting research on a novel coronavirus.

The lab logs “would need to be part of any full report, any full look at the story of the origins,” Galea noted.

“From all available evidence, WHO colleagues in our three-level system are convinced that the origins are in Wuhan and that it is a naturally occurring, not a manufactured, virus,” the doctor said.

It’s a conclusion that now appears to be supported by US intelligence, but the possibility of the virus leaking from the lab is still a distinct possibility.



The WHO has Faced criticism from the world’s governments for parroting China’s talking points on the virus, and Galea said little to allay those concerns, noting “We only know what China is reporting to us.”

He admitted that China’s death toll and case numbers are almost certainly false, noting “that is something that China will have to answer for.”

When asked about the WHO’s infamous January 14 tweet announcing there was no human to human transmission, the doctor admitted that the WHO did “strongly” suspect at the time that the virus was spreading in humans, but announced the opposite anyway.

“WHO was increasingly worried and convinced, suspecting strongly there would be human-to-human transmission. But as yet the cases that had been presented to us and the investigations had not yet confirmed that 100%,” Galea said.

He then revealed that the WHO only changed it’s stance when it was told by a healthcare worker immediately upon getting to Wuhan on January 20th that the virus was spreading in humans.

“The healthcare worker simply volunteered the moment we entered the fever clinic,” Dr Galea said.

So, the only reason the WHO announced the virus was transmissible was due to a fortunate encounter with a well intentioned health worker. The Chinese government did not tell them anything.

When asked if there was any justification for China denying the WHO a role in the investigation, Dr Galea replied “From our point of view, no.”

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo slammed the WHO, and its director-general Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, Thursday. Pompeo said that the organisation has “failed in its mission,” and noted that Tedros “traveled to China and then declined to declare it a pandemic until everyone in the world knew that was already true.”

As we have covered, the WHO is seen to have been complicit in the Chinese cover up of the outbreak, yet has told the world it should have listened, as well as repeatedly flip-flopping over it’s coronavirus policies.

