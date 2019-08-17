Patriot Prayer Leader Arrested By Police Ahead of Portland Protests

The leader of the Portland, Oregon-based conservative group Patriot Prayer was arrested Friday, just one day ahead of planned protests organized by far-right groups and members of the Antifa movement.

The Associated Press reported that Joey Gibson turned himself into Portland’s jail after an arrest warrant was issued for rioting during a violent incident outside of a Portland bar on May 1. He was released on bail, and further legal action is still pending.

Patriot Prayer’s Joey Gibson is here- I spoke to him prior to us crossing the Hawthorne Bridge. #LiveOnK2 pic.twitter.com/RefrNpW8Ll — Dan McCarthy (@DanMcKATU) August 17, 2019

Gibson said in a video posted to Facebook that Portland police were unfairly targeting conservative activists in their arrests and choosing not to detain supporters of antifa though there have been videos circulating on social media of masked antifa members sparking violence in previous protests.

The Patriot Prayer leader also accused police of attempting to discourage conservatives from attending Saturday’s protests.

