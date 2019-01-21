'Patriots Beat Chiefs': Viral Memes Blast Native American's MAGA Teen Confrontation

A confrontation between Catholic Trump supporting teens and a Native American activist at a pro-life march went viral over the weekend after the mainstream media attempted to blame the teens for the incident.

MSM was taken to the woodshed on Twitter after disseminating edited clips making it appear as though the high school students were the aggressors, but the textbook media “misstep” led to a meme firestorm after video of the entire event emerged – ultimately proving a teen smiling politely did nothing wrong.

Check out some of the best memes depicting the confrontation below:

Many observers have noted the media descended on the Covington Catholic school student due to his facial expression, a stoic smirk, much as “improper” facial expressions were a punishable offense in George Orwell’s dystopian novel 1984.

“He did not know how long she had been looking at him, but perhaps for as much as five minutes, and it was possible that his features had not been perfectly under control. It was terribly dangerous to let your thoughts wander when you were in any public place or within range of a telescreen. The smallest thing could give you away. A nervous tic, an unconscious look of anxiety, a habit of muttering to yourself—anything that carried with it the suggestion of abnormality, of having something to hide. In any case, to wear an improper expression on your face (to look incredulous when a victory was announced, for example) was itself a punishable offence. There was even a word for it in Newspeak: facecrime, it was called.”


It's okay to smirk.

