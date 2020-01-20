Patriots Expose Provocateur Promoting Violence At 2nd Amendment Rally

Image Credits: @TheBrandonMorse/Twitter.

A group of patriots attending the 2nd Amendment rally in Richmond, Virginia, called out an agitator embedded within their group trying to call for violence.

“Want to start the revolution today?” the provocateur asks an attendee. “Want to hop those fences and kill that guy?”

Nearby attendees were having none of it.

“He’s stirring stuff up,” one man said.

“Are you conservative?” another man asked.

“That is NOT how we are,” a third man said. “I think what that guy just said was absurd. We don’t believe in going and killing people. This is a peaceful rally. We’re here to stand with the people.”

The provocateur tried to save face, but to no avail.

“I agree sir,” he said. “I’m here peacefully. I wasn’t trying to stir up anything.”

“You said something so extreme, and that’s exactly what the left wants!” a patriot retorted.

“What the fuck was that shit about going and killing people? What the fuck was that?” another man asked. “We know what you’re about. You’re an infiltrator. Get the fuck out.”

Virginia State Senator Amanda Chase warned on Friday that the left was preparing to set up agitators at the rally for the mainstream media to demonize Second Amendment supporters.

Twitter: 

Gab: https://gab.com/WhiteIsTheFury

Minds: https://www.minds.com/whiteisthefury

Alex Jones reports live from the massive 2nd Amendment rally at the Virginia state capital.

Also, get the best bang for your buck in whole body health & wellness support with our Ultimate Fish Oil now at 35% off!

Watch Live

Infowars Network Live Feed

Featured


Related Articles

Has America Forgotten Its Former Glory?

Has America Forgotten Its Former Glory?

U.S. News
Comments
"Lying Pieces of Shit!" Man at Virginia Gun Rally Interrupts Live MSNBC Broadcast

“Lying Pieces of Shit!” Man at Virginia Gun Rally Interrupts Live MSNBC Broadcast

U.S. News
Comments

Google Whistleblower Suggests His Wife’s Fatal Car Crash May Not Have Been Accidental

U.S. News
comments

Conservative Activist Claims Antifa is Planning to Stage Violence in Virginia & Blame it on Pro-Gun Protesters

U.S. News
comments

Trump Jr.: ‘Democrats and Media Hate Trump Much More Than They Love America’

U.S. News
comments

Comments