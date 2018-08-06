Patriots Rally Behind Infowars Amid Tech's Total Communist Censorship

Image Credits: Gary Hershorn/Getty Images.

Pro-First Amendment patriots are rallying behind Infowars and Alex Jones after authoritarian tech titans Facebook, YouTube, and Apple banned us from their platforms on the same day in a coordinated communist-style crackdown.

Will free speech prevail in the face of widespread mass censorship?

