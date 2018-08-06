Patriots Rally Behind Infowars Amid Tech's Total Communist Censorship

Pro-First Amendment patriots are rallying behind Infowars and Alex Jones after authoritarian tech titans Facebook, YouTube, and Apple banned us from their platforms on the same day in a coordinated communist-style crackdown.

Whether you like @RealAlexJones and Infowars or not, he is undeniably the victim today of collusion by the big tech giants. What price free speech? https://t.co/DWroGYaWvk — Nigel Farage (@Nigel_Farage) August 6, 2018

Infowars targeted, taken off social media. These tech companies' practices are opaque and given their power must be made more transparent. We will expose the entire rotten tech machine. Are you on the inside? Contact us: [email protected] — James O'Keefe (@JamesOKeefeIII) August 6, 2018

The empire strikes back: Apple, Spotify, Facebook and Google/Youtube all purge Infowars/Alex Jones. Yes, Infowars has frequent nonsense, but also a state power critique. Which publisher in the world with millions of subscribers is next to be wiped out for cultural transgression? https://t.co/XAEQWr58hw — WikiLeaks (@wikileaks) August 6, 2018

YouTube Facebook & Apple purge @RealAlexJones You’re glad? Glad unelected tech tyrants now decide what their quislings are allowed to hear? pic.twitter.com/jPULb9qKvP — Katie Hopkins (@KTHopkins) August 6, 2018

Voice of Europe will share Infowars news on their 300,000 following Facebook page to defend freedom of speech https://t.co/TB5RbsFjxa — Voice of Europe 🌐 (@V_of_Europe) August 6, 2018

Yikes. Love Infowars or hate them… this is terrible. https://t.co/bWT1gCp82G — Cassandra Fairbanks (@CassandraRules) August 6, 2018

Alex Jones is now an unperson, straight out of the plot of George Orwell's Nineteen Eighty-Four. Regardless what you think of him and Infowars, this is the equivalent of digital book burning and sets a horrifying precedent for mass censorship by Big Tech. — Mark Dice (@MarkDice) August 6, 2018

I wonder if these companies know that by banning InfoWars they will only increase our fervor and solidarity. pic.twitter.com/bYZGX0hmKP — Hotep Jesus 🧠 (@VibeHi) August 6, 2018

If Exxon, Chevron, Sunoco & BP announced, all on the same day, that they were going to have exactly the same price at the pump, that would be illegal collusion. A cartel. That's what YouTube, Apple, Facebook and Spotify just did. They all banned @RealAlexJones on the same day. pic.twitter.com/3fnCDnJ0Id — Ezra Levant 🇨🇦 (@ezralevant) August 6, 2018

“First they came for the Alex Jones, and I did not speak out — Because I was not Alex Jones.” — Stefan Molyneux (@StefanMolyneux) August 6, 2018

Facebook Bans InfoWars, but Keeps Antifa, Louis Farrakhanhttps://t.co/pNx27ha4H0 — Josh Caplan (@joshdcaplan) August 6, 2018

ARE TECH GIANTS WORKING TOGETHER TO CENSOR CONSERVATIVES? — Apple and Facebook BAN Infowars on Same Day https://t.co/sN52kbse88 pic.twitter.com/htBYUv2T7j — Chuck Woolery (@chuckwoolery) August 6, 2018

Facebook, YouTube, And Apple Ban Alex Jones. Here's Why They're Dead Wrong. https://t.co/jrBWOx91NF — Mike Cernovich 🇺🇸 (@Cernovich) August 6, 2018

Facebook Caves to Leftist Media Mob, Permanently Bans InfoWars @CassandraRules https://t.co/LqnsrGWJ9P via @gatewaypundit — Jim Hoft (@gatewaypundit) August 6, 2018

We have the replacement. In touch to get every infowars video on Gab asap. https://t.co/uLhfeTexNz — Gab.ai (@getongab) August 6, 2018

Facebook, YouTube, Apple, & Spotify ALL BANNED @RealAlexJones @infowars TODAY. Coincidence? Or COLLUSION? Infowars played a big role in helping @realDonaldTrump get elected. BIG TECH is currently trying to influence elections by banning Conservatives. I'm actually depressed. — Laura Loomer ❌ (@LauraLoomer) August 6, 2018

The same people who jumped in to loudly defend James Gunn's hundreds of sexual comments about children as free speech are celebrating the banning of Alex Jones The absolute state of the Left in 2018 — Jack Posobiec 🇺🇸 (@JackPosobiec) August 6, 2018

Below is my official statement on Facebook, Apple and Spotify removing "The Alex Jones Show" and other InfoWars content from their platforms. pic.twitter.com/LJznYL1598 — Brent Bozell (@BrentBozell) August 6, 2018

Infowars has been banned from Facebook, Spotify and Apple. This isn’t a question of moderate/extreme, it’s a question of who the big tech platforms like/don’t like. Regardless of what you think of Infowars, this is a battle against censorship and we all need to speak out. — Brittany Pettibone (@BrittPettibone) August 6, 2018

Conspiracy Weary

– Tech moves on InfoWars:

•7/24: YouTube removes 4 videos

•7/26: Facebook hits w/ a 30-day ban

•8/1: Spotify deletes episodes

•8/2: Podcast service Stitcher pulls all episodes

•8/5: Apple pulls 5 podcasts from iTunes

•8/6: Facebook removes 4 pages pic.twitter.com/mwLO9TjzrY — Fox News Research (@FoxNewsResearch) August 6, 2018

There was a time when people would defend each others' right to free speech despite disagreements. This is not one of those times. If Republicans and the Trump movement doesn't make this into an issue, no-one will. Write to your representatives. — Allum Bokhari❌ (@LibertarianBlue) August 6, 2018

When CNN was lobbying to have @infowars banned from Facebook, everyone ignored it. Within the past 12 hours Info Wars has been taken off Apple, Spotify, Facebook, and YouTube. No matter your opinion on Info Wars, this is an attack on free speech for EVERYONE. — Ashton Whitty✨ (@ashtonbirdie) August 6, 2018

New RAMZPAUL video! FaceBook bans Infowars. https://t.co/mAodzCmdpO — RAMZPAUL (@ramzpaul) August 6, 2018

This is only going to expand unless the backlash is massive and Republicans grow a pair and move hard to regulate these unAmerican traitors. COLLUSION: Facebook, Apple And Google-Owned YouTube Ban Alex Jones's Infowars On The Same Day #FreeInfowars https://t.co/c6j9SyszDE — Chris Menahan 🔹 (@infolibnews) August 6, 2018

Facebook has permanently removed Infowars over what it deems as “hate speech.” What I find interesting, is that they have not removed any of the pages below that I‘ve previously reported. They’re not even trying to hide their agenda anymore…. pic.twitter.com/Xgqg4oFRTm — Mindy Robinson 🇺🇸 (@iheartmindy) August 6, 2018

Multiple Corporate Social Media Platforms Simultaneously Ban Alex Jones for Thought Crimes… https://t.co/TbFMNcAurV pic.twitter.com/h6xjLIopZx — TheLastRefuge (@TheLastRefuge2) August 6, 2018

What has just happened to InfoWars is proof that Big Tech is colluding to silence opposition. This is terrifying. — Count Dankula🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿 (@CountDankulaTV) August 6, 2018

I do not like or share Alex Jones’ views on issues like Sandy Hook, and many of what he says are often dangerously misguided—but he has a right to speak and everyone else has the right to challenge his claims. Censoring him makes this impossible. He should not be censored. — Ian Miles Cheong (@stillgray) August 6, 2018

