Patriots Rally To Push Viral Epstein Murder Song Mainstream

Infowars has stopped accepting submissions for our “Epstein murder song” contest, and we’ll soon be announcing the winner of the $5,000 grand prize.

There was a slight deadline extension to 2pm Pacific. We will make a final post featuring all of the finalists, and winner will be announced by the end of next week.

Videos will be judged on view count and “bad-assness” by Rob Dew – so promote your video!

Check out some of the latest submissions:

Rere O

a7xstevo

KAGWAR 2020

The Zombie Warz

(Entry 2)

ZANYTALK

luvispro

(Entry 2)

Kyra Wraith Created on Nintendo DS

Faux Li (Part 1)

(Part 2)

(Part 3)

Sash 27

The Info Report

Dick Jones

Mark Anders

CWaters777

tokyostrat

Southern Stranger

Check out some of the other entries at the following links!

Time Is Running Out to Enter The Viral Jeffrey Epstein Video Contest

YouTube Censors Viral Jeffrey Epstein Video Contest

WATCH: PATRIOTS RALLY AROUND VIRAL SONG ABOUT JEFFREY EPSTEIN’S MURDER

EPSTEIN CONTEST: PATRIOTS SPREAD THE TRUTH ABOUT EPSTEIN’S MURDER WITH VIRAL SONG

