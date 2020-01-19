Patriots Say Democrats Are Setting A Trap For ‘Charlottesville 2.0’

American patriots are on high alert in Virginia as Democrat politicians, the mainstream media, and leftist agitator groups gear up for a showdown with Second Amendment supporters at the January 20 pro-gun rally at the state Capitol in Richmond, Virginia.

Democrat governor Ralph Northam issued an emergency executive order banning firearms at the event.

Northam’s support for a Democrat gun control push is sowing discord in the state, especially after the state Senate passed three gun control bills this week.

With a confined protest space and planned infiltration according to sources, patriot insiders fear that the left is trying to create a “Charlottesville 2.0” at Monday’s rally, referring to the 2017 event at which clashes between patriots and Antifa broke out, a young man was convicted for running a leftist protester over with a car, and a bizarre helicopter crash killed two people.

National File received this stunning tip Saturday, days after receiving a similar tip regarding planned leftist infiltration: “I’m in Richmond and have just received information from a very reliable source concerning Monday’s rally against the legislature’s gun grabs.

Antifa have rented seven buses to bring in their thugs to cause trouble.



The battle for the Republic intensifies as the state of Virginia declares a National Emergency in preparation for the Rally Against Gun Confiscation. First and Second Amendment rights advocates are gathering from all across the country to peaceably protest Democrat lawmakers’ sweeping gun control measures that could very well create a constitutional crisis and spark the second American Civil War.

The report says they will be wearing MAGA hats and wearing NRA garb. They will pretend to be pro gun people.

Meanwhile others posing as democrats holding anti gun signs will stand on the side.

The Antifa thugs, pretending to be pro gun, will attack the sign holders. Making it look like the pro gun people have started violence. This is the plan. If you are attending the rally be aware. Be very careful”…

Former U.S. Senate candidate and county commissioner Corey Stewart weighed in on the leftist tactics.

“The word ‘tyrant’ comes to mind when thinking of Governor Northam’s declaring a state of emergency, banning law-abiding Virginians from possessing firearms, and trying to intimidate them from standing up for their rights in Richmond. Unfortunately, this echoes the actions of Governor McAuliffe and the City of Charlottesville in 2017, which the Heaphy Report determined were partly to blame for the violence there,” Corey Stewart told National File.

“Virginia’s blackface governor Northam is setting up another showdown in Richmond just like they did in 2017 in Charlottesville,” congressional candidate Jarome Bell told National File.

“Pro-Second Amendment Patriots need to be on the lookout for leftist interlopers like Jason Kessler who will only be out to foment division. With every day that passes, this Governor proves he’s more illegitimate than he was he day before. Ralph Northam should be removed from office and replaced with a non-blackface, non-hood wearing Patriot who hasn’t been credibly accused of rape by multiple Democrat Ph.D. women,” Bell stated.

Since journalist Patrick Howley exposed Northam’s blackface/KKK yearbook photo and the sex assault allegations against Justin Fairfax in 2019, the Virginia political scene has been increasingly chaotic. Now, citizens are more wary than ever of their radical left-wing leaders.

The legal parameters of the protest suggest, to some patriots, that Democrats are setting patriots up.

It's also known as a "Kill Box". https://t.co/7Xw3Jl0ZSa — Jarome Bell (@JaromeBellVA) January 18, 2020

Virginia Democrat Delegate Mark Levine is already taking it upon himself to imagine a clash between the U.S. military (representing gun grabbers) and pro-Second Amendment citizens.

The muskets of our founding fathers also did not contain 30-bullet magazines. And if you think your AR-15 will do diddly against the full might and power of the United States military, you need to talk to someone who has served there. https://t.co/BNRiIYEmhX — Mark Levine (@DelegateMark) January 14, 2020

Meanwhile, the mainstream media is desperate to draw comparisons to Charlottesville, touting some of the same factions that were allegedly at the 2017 imbroglio.

Some of the Charlottesville organizers are planning to travel to Richmond for the January 20th rally. https://t.co/fEhDEdlkYP — JJ MacNab (@jjmacnab) January 17, 2020

The scene is expected to be militarized.

Armored police bulldozer with a massive riot shield. It'll most likely be on standby for the pro-2A protests in Richmond. Northam really expects the fucking boogaloo to break out apparently. https://t.co/UzWvXCe91f — Alex Joshua (@_alex_joshua) January 17, 2020

The Richmond Democratic Socialists of America is very open about the fact that, for them, this event is not about guns — and DSA also takes a weird swipe at radio host Alex Jones.

A Statement from the Richmond chapter of the Democratic Socialists of America, regarding Monday's VCDL rally at State Capitol. pic.twitter.com/UqRqNRkrk1 — Richmond DSA (@DSARichmond) January 17, 2020

Across Virginia, sheriffs are grappling with the gun control push.

Sheriff Scott Jenkins of Culpepper County devised a unique way to circumvent Democrat gun control plans, proposing to deputize the lawful gun owners in his county, pending background checks, so that his citizens can enjoy the protections of law enforcement and retain their firearms. Jenkins said in a recent public forum that there is nothing legally prohibiting him from pursuing this course of action.

“I’ve talked to a number of sheriffs…There are sheriffs who feel just as strongly as I do about the Second Amendment. They’re good men and women serving the will of the people that elected them,” Jenkins said in an interview, saying that “the time is coming soon” for sheriffs and attorneys to begin realistic preparations for a lawful citizen Second Amendment defense across the state.

The Charlottesville event in 2017 was rife was George Soros-connected individuals. As I reported:

An eyewitness to the fatal car crash in Charlottesville, Virginia was photographed socializing with progressive billionaire George Soros’ son. Records reveal that the eyewitness has been employed as an adviser to Soros’ Open Society Foundations.

Big League Politics has obtained a photo of Chris Mahony, a New Zealand-born rugby player employed by the World Bank Group, with Alex Soros, son of the politically active socialist financier.

Mahony’s bio at the Centre for International Law Research and Policy lists advisory work that he did for the Open Society Initiative, a project of Soros’ Open Society nonprofit network.

Mahony appeared with CNN’s Wolf Blitzer to describe his witnessing of the fatal crash at the Unite the Right Rally organized by white nationalist groups, which attracted left-wing counter-protesters.

“First I saw the car at the top of the hill, before it came down. We walked past it,” Mahony said, referring to the car with black tinted windows allegedly driven by James Fields. “I didn’t think too much. I walked down the road, and maybe ten or twenty seconds later I, uh, saw a coffee shop that might be open, walked off the middle of the road, and then heard it hit the speed bump and sort of bounce, and then I looked back and saw it go through the next block and then plow into the group of people.”

“I was right next to your previous guest, Brennan, who was taking the footage,” Mahony told Blitzer, referring to his friend and fellow Charlottesville eyewitness Brennan Gilmore, a veteran of Democratic Party politics and the State Department who also served as a vocal media eyewitness to the crash.

Here is Mahony with Alex Soros at an event for the organization “Global Witness” at Fairview Farm in Bridgehampton, New York on July 7, 2012:

Mahony previously served as an eyewitness to alleged human rights abuses in Sierra Leone, where Mahony worked against political leader Charles Taylor. Mahony is also an opponent of Muammar Gaddafi, whom Hillary Clinton overthrew in Libya during her time at the Obama State Department.

Mahony is a member of the New Zealand Fabian Society, a reportedly socialist British organization with deep roots in major geopolitics. The Fabian Society’s official crest depicts a wolf in sheep’s clothing.

Democratic Charlottesville mayor Michael Signer blamed President Trump for the crash, and Mahony and a fellow eyewitness also strongly insinuated that the president or his supporters should shoulder blame for the fatality. Evangelist Franklin Graham condemned efforts by commentators to blame Trump for the fatality.

Mahony said that he ran after the car to photograph it, and also told police about the incident. Mahony’s friend Brennan Gilmore videotaped the car crash and became a fixture of media reports on the incident.

Brennan Gilmore wrote an article for Politico Magazine on August 21: “How I Became Fake News,” in which he described the round of interviews he did about witnessing the car incident, and how Internet researchers pointed out his establishment links.

Gilmore wrote: “These crack researchers bragged that they had discovered I worked for the State Department (it’s in my Twitter bio), that I have a connection to George Soros (he very publicly donated to the campaign of my former boss, Tom Perriello), and that I spent time in Africa working in conflict areas (information available in major news outlets).”

Gilmore appeared on PBS Newshour on August 23 for a segment entitled “He was a witness in Charlottesville. Then the death threats and conspiracy theories began.”

“Yes, I live in Charlottesville now,” Gilmore said. “I think what triggered a lot of people was my background with the federal government and with Democratic politics…For people who watch movies and things, the truth is less relevant than what they have in their mind…It’s emboldened me to speak even more. The threats have come in. This is a tactic from the Alt-Right.”

Requests for comment registered with Mahony and the World Bank Group were not returned as of press time.

One Charlottesville resident with close knowledge of the events on the ground told Big League Politics, “Clearly there was hatred on “all sides” just as President Trump proclaimed & denounced.”

“These riots and senseless acts of violence were mostly committed after law enforcement used shields to push the white supremacists and other rally goers out of the park into the waiting crowds of armed Antifa and Black Lives Matter, two Soros funded groups that justify violence ‘by any means necessary,’” the source continued.

Another Charlottesville resident said, “We the people are awakening from our slumber and realizing that the official narrative is predominantly being controlled by the globalist politicians and liberal media outlets who want to destroy the American way of life by turning it into a socialist state. So why should we listen to them if we want the truth? No wonder our president calls them ‘Fake News’ and is leading the charge to drain the swamp!”

Soros’ influence can be felt across the country as more violent left-wing groups surface and obtain funding. Pastor Dr. Lance Wallnau had his limousine set on fire outside Trump Hotel in Washington, D.C. during President Trump’s inauguration, according to a source. Antifa and other radical progressive groups continue to wreak havoc from coast to coast.

Also, get the best bang for your buck in whole body health & wellness support with our Ultimate Fish Oil now at 35% off!