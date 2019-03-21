Patriots Unplug From Big Brother In Search Of Free Speech

Many people are now cutting the cord with cable companies as the reality of big brother tracking comes right into your living room.

Tom Pappert joins Alex Jones to discuss how patriots can take back control of their entertainment.

Also, patriots have gained influence due to the use of social media platforms like Facebook and Twitter.

Even President Trump uses Twitter to reach the public, knowing MSM would never allow him to speak unfiltered.

George Noory joins Alex to discuss the future of America and internet freedom.