Paul François, The French Farmer Taking on Monsanto

Paul François, a farmer from France’s rural Charente region, is seeking more than €1 million in damages from Monsanto, arguing that use of the company’s Lasso weed killer has left him disabled.

Paul François is exhausted, but “determined”, according to his lawyer François Lafforgue.

The 54-year-old farmer was due in court in the eastern city of Lyon on Wednesday for the fourth round of his legal battle against Monsanto, which became a subsidiary of German pharmaceutical giant Bayer AG in 2018. It may be François’ last chance at holding the company accountable for his disabilities, which he claims were caused by its Lasso weed killer, a product that his since been banned in France.

