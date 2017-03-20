Paul: GOP's 'Obamacare Lite' Destined To Fail

Kentucky Senator Rand Paul once again expressed dismay at the Republican healthcare plan set to replace the ill fated Obamacare, saying that it is also destined to fail because it is too similar.

When asked on ABC’s “This Week” if he thought the plan would pass Congress, Paul responded “I don’t believe so. I think there’s enough conservatives that do not want ‘ObamaCare lite.'”

Paul urged that there needs to be a full and thorough repeal of ObamaCare.

“None of us ran on this plan. We ran on repealing ObamaCare because it doesn’t work,” the Senator exclaimed.

Paul touted his own credentials and told viewers that “I was elected in 2010 right after it came into place, to repeal [Obamacare].”

“We never ran on making the entitlement subsidies permanent,” Paul said.

“They’re going to repeal part of it and leave in place all of the stuff that causes your insurance rates to go through the roof,“ Paul added.

“My fear is that a year from now people are going to come back and we’re going to have all the same arguments that insurance premiums are still going through the roof and we still have a mess,” Paul also urged.

Republican leaders, including Health and Human Services Secretary Tom Price, have hailed the new plan as ‘so much better’ than Obamacare.

Price argued Sunday that a full repeal would put “vulnerable people at risk.”

Paul directly addressed Price’s comments, noting “They call it repeal and replace, but when it doesn’t fix the problems and you say you’ve fixed the problems, they’re going to own it. And I promise you, in a year, the insurance markets will still be unraveling.”

“They have in the House plan bailouts for insurance companies. Conservatives are not for bailing out the insurance companies. We’re for empowering the consumer to drive prices down so you can get better-cost insurance,” the Kentucky Republican said.

The vote on the healthcare plan is scheduled to take place on Thursday.