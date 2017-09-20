Paul Manafort: Justice Department Should 'Immediately' Investigate Wiretapping by Obama Administration

Paul Manafort, former campaign chairman for President Trump, on Tuesday called for the Justice Department to immediately conduct an investigation into wiretapping by the Obama administration of the Trump campaign.

“The U.S. Department of Justice’s Inspector General should immediately conduct an investigation into these leaks and to examine the motivations behind a previous Administration’s effort to surveil a political opponent,” he said through spokesman Jason Maloni.

The statement comes a day after CNN reported that the FBI last year secretly obtained two surveillance warrants against him “before and after” the election, including during a period when he was known to speak with Trump.

The bombshell report vindicated Trump’s assertion — and Breitbart’s reporting — earlier this year that he had been surveilled during the campaign at Trump Tower.

